Musician Recreates the Distinctly Hard Hitting Beats of Nine Inch Nails on a Sequencer

Musician Captain Pikant used a Hapax sequencer to recreate the distinctly hard hitting, snappy drum patterns found in three vastly different Nine Inch Nails songs, each of which was written and composed by the incredibly talented Trent Reznor. The songs include “Only”, “Closer”, and “All the Love in the World”.

Few bands have influenced the landscape of industrial rock and modern alternative music as profoundly as Nine Inch Nails. …In this episode, we’ll analyze three songs that to me contain the essence of what makes a great Nine Inch Nails drum track.