‘Night Watch’, An Atmospheric Animation of Animals Lit From Behind by the Light of Raging Wildfires

Filmmaker Scott Wenner has created “Night Watch” a gorgeously atmospheric animated short that features woodland animals lit from behind by the light of raging wildfires. Through a beautiful poem accompanying this film, Wenner states that humans are burning down the lands that creatures have always dwelled upon.

In the darkness, we struck rocks against rocks, to pull the sun down from the sky.

And our pupils narrowed in the middle of the night for the first time.

We used the smoke to banish demons, And to see eyes in the woods.

But we lit too many fires. And too many of our sparks caught the wind.

Now we taste the air on our dry lips, and feel its grit in the corners of our eyes.

And at the bottom of the earth, they are making their own light.

Because they know that ours is almost out.