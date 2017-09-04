Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Missing Title Card Information for ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Put Zombies Into the Public Domain

by at on

Filmmaker Kristian Williams aka “kaptainkristian” explains how the simple error of omitting the notice of copyright from the title card of his iconic horror film Night of the Living Dead, led to creator George Romero‘s ideas being widely shared in the public domain without any protection from copyright. This mistake cost Romero millions of dollars and the ability to control his creation.

Under the Copyright Act of 1909 the first public display of your work without the symbol word or abbreviation of copyright and the year of publication meant that you lost your copyright forever and the work becomes part of the public domain. …Had Romero’s copyright mistake had been caught before distribution, He would have not only retained the rights to this film but also have exclusive rights to the idea of the zombie as we know it today. The concept of a slow-moving flesh-eating ambulatory corpse would have been protected as his intellectual property.


Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Subscribe by Email


Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy