Nick Mason of Pink Floyd Presents the History of Music and Technology for BBC’s ‘The Documentary Podcast’

Nick Mason, the legendary drummer of Pink Floyd shares the fascinating history of music and technology for “The Documentary Podcast” by the BBC World Service. Mason starts off the series by explaining how sound was first captured. In subsequent episodes, Mason talks about the history of recording music and those who pioneered the field, the advent of electric instruments such as the guitar, organ, synthesizer, and drum machines, the recording studio process and where electronic music is heading into the future.

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason ends his series by exploring where music technology is heading and discovers how innovation is shaping the way we make, listen and interact with music.

via Open Culture