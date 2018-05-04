An Insightful Short Film About a Man in Queens Who Embraces the Historical Value of Discarded Items

“A Garbage Story” is a short, insightful film by Olivier Bernier of Rota6 Films that tells the story of Nick DiMola, a unique individual who has the unique ability to see the value that once lived inside discarded items. Fully embodying the Grateful Dead lyric “one man gathers what another man spills“, DiMola finds his historical treasures through his Queens demolition business, which specializes in clearing out the homes of hoarders.

Meet Nick DiMola, a bonafide trash connoisseur. He loves his job and he loves garbage. Over 30 years in the garbage business, he has collected a museum’s worth of old and rare items, most of it from the estates of dead people. With every piece of trash that he saves from the landfill, a piece of history lives on.