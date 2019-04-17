An Overview of Fantasy Book TV Series Competing For the Same Cultural Significance as Game of Thrones

Now that we’re on our way towards the very last episode of Game of Thrones forever and ever, video producer and host Granger Wilson of New York Magazine Vulture takes a look at the list of upcoming fantasy book adaptation series that hope to have the same or similar massive cultural significance. Wilson enumerates several of the contenders for this virtual prize.

With Game of Thrones finally coming to an end, virtually every powerhouse player in the TV industry is trying to adapt a beloved fantasy or sci-fi book into the next big thing. From Amazon’s Wheel of Time and Lord of the Rings series to BBC’s His Dark Materials, to Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s beginning to look like a great time to be a fantasy-TV fan.