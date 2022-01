News Correspondent Mom Hilariously Reports on Her Young Son’s Activities as Breaking Stories

Former Oklahoma City television news reporter Kayla Sullivan quite hilariously reports on her young son Allan’s activities as if they were breaking news stories. Each of these true stories is delivered with a straight face, a fake microphone, and includes such subjects as a messy “Mom” car, toddler tantrums, bathroom time, bad babysitters, and The Amazing Spider-Man.

via Born in Space