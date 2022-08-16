News Anchor Parents Hilariously Present Their Newborn Daughter’s Morning Routine as Breaking News

New parents Jeanette Reyes and Robert Burton, both news anchors in Washington, D.C., quite hilariously put on their “professional” voices and presented their morning routine with their newborn daughter Bella as a breaking report.

Well, JR beautiful day outside. As you can see outside, temps in the low 80s, no humidity. Will we get to enjoy it? Well if spit ups, feedings, and diaper changes don’t get in the way, we might be able to make it out of here before midnight. Well, speaking of diaper changes, we have some news. An explosion at the diaper station. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The pair also use their professional voices to determine what’s for dinner.