Antsy NYC Taxi Passenger Escapes the Confines of the Vehicle to Reach His Destination by Foot Instead

“Taxi” is a short piece by actress, filmmaker, and choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall that goes inside a New York City cab to find an antsy passenger (Or Meir Schraiber) who, like many other New Yorkers at one time or another, wonders if it would be faster if he just got out and reach his destination by foot.

He decides to escape the confines of the cab, climbs up on the roof, and starts to dance. When the car stops short, he ends up in the water. He makes his way back to shore and dances all the way to his destination, only to find himself meeting up with his taxi at the same time.

via Vimeo Staff Picks