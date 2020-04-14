Laughing Squid

Rainbow Appears Over New York City During 7 O'Clock Cheer Followed by a Pot of Gold in Lower Manhattan

Every night at 7PM in and around New York City (and around the world), citizens have used their roofs, balconies, fire escapes, windows, and public parks to applaud the incredible job that healthcare and other essential workers have been doing over the last few weeks.

Just as the applause ended on April 13, 2020, a bright, full-color rainbow appeared over the city.

A crazy beautiful rainbow from the top of One World Trade Center to the top of the Empire State Building as the sun set tonight in New York City.

As the rainbow over NYC ended, the setting sun turned the buildings turned lower Manhattan into a proverbial pot of gold. Photojournalist Gary Hershorn captured this incredible moment.

One New Yorker channeled his inner Jimi Hendrix with a stunning cover of “The Star-Spangled Banner” National Anthem to celebrate the rainbow.

