Rainbow Appears Over New York City During 7 O’Clock Cheer Followed by a Pot of Gold in Lower Manhattan

Every night at 7PM in and around New York City (and around the world), citizens have used their roofs, balconies, fire escapes, windows, and public parks to applaud the incredible job that healthcare and other essential workers have been doing over the last few weeks.

Just as the applause ended on April 13, 2020, a bright, full-color rainbow appeared over the city.

A crazy beautiful rainbow from the top of One World Trade Center to the top of the Empire State Building as the sun set tonight in New York City.

Right as the cheering died down in Jersey City at 7PM tonight, a rainbow appeared outside our window over the Hudson. Made me cry. Tough week. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Y8AmltWwaQ — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) April 13, 2020

Just now: a post rainstorm rainbow poised over NYC. May we all survive & thrive. ??? pic.twitter.com/p7ZivM9t4v — Erika Belle says “Stay Safe” (@subject_eye) April 13, 2020

double rainbow over brooklyn ?? pic.twitter.com/I7kr9mvWQl — Cory Epstein (@cory_ep) April 13, 2020

As the rainbow over NYC ended, the setting sun turned the buildings turned lower Manhattan into a proverbial pot of gold. Photojournalist Gary Hershorn captured this incredible moment.

The amazing thing tonight was after the rainbow over One World Trade Center in New York City disappeared, lower Manhattan turned into the pot of gold #newyorkcity #nyc #newyork @_WTCOfficial #sunset @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/FPXttHCTRP — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) April 14, 2020

One New Yorker channeled his inner Jimi Hendrix with a stunning cover of “The Star-Spangled Banner” National Anthem to celebrate the rainbow.

via Gothamist