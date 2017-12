A sweet and gentle little flying fox named Harry sat very still and remained very calm as a compassionate caretaker carefully snipped away a piece of netting that entangled him and bound his wings. Even though the scissor came so close to his little body, Harry didn’t panic or even show a lick concern for his own safety. It as if he knew that the humans at Batzilla the Bat were only there to help him.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!