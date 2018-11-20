Netflix vs. the World, A Feature Documentary About the Tumultuous History of the Video Streaming Giant

Netflix vs. the World is an upcoming feature documentary film by Gina Keating that’s based upon her best-selling book Netflixed: The Epic Battle for America’s Eyeballs. As she did for her book, Keating speaks with the Netflix founding team, executives from Blockbuster, with journalists and producers, all of whom witnessed the company’s tumultuous 20 year history. The film recounts the Netflix’s early DVD days, their competitive stumble while transitioning to streaming and their stratospheric rise amongst their competitors.

Netflix vs the World charts Netflix’s two-decade rise and transformation of home entertainment, content production and the entertainment industry itself through the voices of its founders, rivals, and industry experts.

Keating is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to finish and distribute the film commercially.

We finished shooting and now have a working cut. WE NEED YOUR HELP to finish the film. With the amount you donate, we will be able to hire a composer, animator, graphic designer, poster artist, and someone to do sound design. Also the money will help pay for legal and festival fees.

