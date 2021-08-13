‘Nestflix’ Brilliantly Catalogs Fake TV Shows and Movies That Take Place Inside of Actual TV Shows and Movies

Nestflix Parody of Nested Films and Shows

Developer Lynn Fisher has created Nestflix, a site that brilliantly catalogs fake television shows and movies that are featured, discussed, or even mentioned in actual television shows and movies, laying them out in a fashion similar to that of Netflix. When a title is clicked, the text offers an impressive synopsis of the plot.

The platform for your favorite nested films and shows. Fictional movies within movies? Got ‘em. Fake shows within shows? You bet. Browse our selection of over 400 stories within stories.

One of the best examples of a nested film is Queens Boulevard from the HBO series Entourage.

Queens Boulevard

A man on the run evades capture and finds more than he was looking for.

You kidding? I am Queens Boulevard

Cast: Vincent Chase, Ethan Suplee, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Duvall

Director: Billy Walsh.

As seen in: Entourage (2004-2011)

