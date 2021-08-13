‘Nestflix’ Brilliantly Catalogs Fake TV Shows and Movies That Take Place Inside of Actual TV Shows and Movies

Developer Lynn Fisher has created Nestflix, a site that brilliantly catalogs fake television shows and movies that are featured, discussed, or even mentioned in actual television shows and movies, laying them out in a fashion similar to that of Netflix. When a title is clicked, the text offers an impressive synopsis of the plot.

The platform for your favorite nested films and shows. Fictional movies within movies? Got ‘em. Fake shows within shows? You bet. Browse our selection of over 400 stories within stories.

One of the best examples of a nested film is Queens Boulevard from the HBO series Entourage.

A man on the run evades capture and finds more than he was looking for. You kidding? I am Queens Boulevard Cast: Vincent Chase, Ethan Suplee, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Duvall Director: Billy Walsh. As seen in: Entourage (2004-2011)

Launch day! Are you like me and love a fake movie within a movie? Or show within a show?



Check out Nestflix: the only platform for your favorite nested films and tv shows.



? https://t.co/HZrR3gfKVu pic.twitter.com/xw3OXrcnh4 — Lynn Fisher (@lynnandtonic) August 11, 2021

Or maybe the action films of the great Lucas Lee from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World? https://t.co/KNk4d2QEDL — Lynn Fisher (@lynnandtonic) August 11, 2021

And of course I need to mention Sunrise Bay from Schitt’s Creek ? https://t.co/bUTyYXTB4I — Lynn Fisher (@lynnandtonic) August 11, 2021

via Neatorama