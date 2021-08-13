‘Nestflix’ Brilliantly Catalogs Fake TV Shows and Movies That Take Place Inside of Actual TV Shows and Movies

Developer Lynn Fisher has created Nestflix, a site that brilliantly catalogs fake television shows and movies that are featured, discussed, or even mentioned in actual television shows and movies, laying them out in a fashion similar to that of Netflix. When a title is clicked, the text offers an impressive synopsis of the plot.
The platform for your favorite nested films and shows. Fictional movies within movies? Got ‘em. Fake shows within shows? You bet. Browse our selection of over 400 stories within stories.
One of the best examples of a nested film is Queens Boulevard from the HBO series Entourage.
A man on the run evades capture and finds more than he was looking for.
You kidding? I am Queens Boulevard
Cast: Vincent Chase, Ethan Suplee, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Duvall
Director: Billy Walsh.
As seen in: Entourage (2004-2011)
Or maybe the action films of the great Lucas Lee from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World? https://t.co/KNk4d2QEDL— Lynn Fisher (@lynnandtonic) August 11, 2021
And of course I need to mention Sunrise Bay from Schitt’s Creek ? https://t.co/bUTyYXTB4I— Lynn Fisher (@lynnandtonic) August 11, 2021
via Neatorama