Homeowner Gets Locked Out When the Nest Doorbell Mistakenly Identifies Him as the Batman on His T-Shirt

Nest Batman

When homeowner B.J. May stepped out of his Georgia home wearing a vivid purple Batman shirt, he was surprised when his Nest doorbell wouldn’t let him back in. When he went to check on the app as to what was going on, he saw that the camera mistakenly identified the face of the Batman on his shirt rather than his own. May was able to open the door with his PIN, so no harm done, but it certainly makes for an amusing story.



