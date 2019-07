“Negative Space” is a wonderful stop-motion cloth animation that features a son reminiscing about his relationship with his now-departed father through the act of packing a suitcase. The narration of the film comes directly from a Ron Koertge poem of the same name, while the characters and scenes were created by filmmakers Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter of Tiny Inventions.

Kuwahata and Porter explain how they created this sublime stop-motion animation in a behind-the-scenes video.

via Vimeo Staff Picks