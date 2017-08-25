A Gorgeous Timelapse of the Nebraska Carhenge Sculpture During the Total Eclipse of the Sun

Stormhenge is a gorgeous timelapse by filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic. This film captures the rare sight of the infamous Carhenge sculpture in Alliance, Nebraska, which also happened to be in the path of totality during the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse. Carhenge was built by artist Jim Reinders in 1987 as an automotive tribute to the iconic Stonehenge.

A replica of England’s Stonehenge made entirely out of abandoned automobiles, Carhenge has recently seen an incredible explosion of nationwide attention, due to its fortuitous positioning on the narrow “path of totality” for the total solar eclipse of August 21st, 2017. STORMHENGE is the result of four intense shoots at the mighty Carhenge between 2015-2017, culminating with the big total solar eclipse finale from Monday! With everything from lightning, fog, rain, star trails, and milky ways… the medley of timelapses really illustrates the broad range of weather patterns in the area

This video is part of the larger Skyglow project, a photo book and time-lapse video series focused on the night sky. Heffernan and Mehmedinovic hope to raise awareness of light pollution through the project, which endorsed and co-produced by the International Dark-Sky Association.

submitted via Laughing Squid tips