Beautiful Nature Vignettes in Beaded Embroidery

Artist Ksenia Zimenko creates highly realistic natural vignettes by skillfully combining embroidery with beadwork. Zimenko stated that she is inspired by the beauty of the natural landscapes in and around her native St. Petersburg, Russia.

My main inspiration is northern nature, seascapes, and space! So most of the landscapes in the shop represent Northern lights, forests, snowy mountains, and celestial objects!

Much of Zimenko’s work, including oil paints and embroidery, is available for purchase through her Etsy shop, where she ships to select countries around the world.

I have been doing embroidery since 2017, and started to sell my works since late 2018. And in 2020 I started to paint with oils. I am based in Russia, Saint-Petersburg, but I send my works to many countries and cities!

via My Modern Met