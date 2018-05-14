National Geographic Compiles a Digital Archive of 6,000 Editorial Maps From 1888 to Present Day

National Geographic has compiled and digitally archived 6,000 of their iconic editorial maps from the time of their first issue in 1888 through present time. While the archive itself will not be available to the public, the magazine will be making different maps available through their social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, subscribers will have access to the maps within individual issues through the digital magazine archive.

