National Geographic Compiles a Digital Archive of 6,000 Editorial Maps From 1888 to Present Day

National Geographic has compiled and digitally archived 6,000 of their iconic editorial maps from the time of their first issue in 1888 through present time. While the archive itself will not be available to the public, the magazine will be making different maps available through their social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, subscribers will have access to the maps within individual issues through the digital magazine archive.

Cartography has been close to National Geographic’s heart from the beginning. And over the magazine’s 130-year history, maps have been an integral part of its mission. Now, for the first time, National Geographic has compiled a digital archive of its entire editorial cartography collection — every map ever published in the magazine since the first issue in October 1888.

Map of North Pole Regions – 1907

Africa – 1909

Countries of the Caribbean – 1947

Exuma Cays – 1967

State of the Elephant


