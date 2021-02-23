Astonishing Footage Taken by the NASA Perseverance Rover During Its Historic Descent and Landing on Mars

When the NASA Perseverance Mars Rover landed on the planet Mars on February 18, 2021, cameras on the spacecraft captured its own historic descent and touchdown. The footage was automatically downloaded and sent to Mission Control and has become part of the mission’s video collection.

ASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured thrilling footage of its rover landing in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The real footage in this video was captured by several cameras that are part of the rover’s entry, descent, and landing suite.