How to Watch NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Landing

The NASA Perseverance Mars Rover, which took off on its mission to Mars July 30, 2020, is expected to make its historic landing today, February 18, 2021, at approximately 3:55 PM EST/12:55 PM PST.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover will search for signs of ancient microbial life, which will advance NASA’s quest to explore the past habitability of Mars.

In preparation, NASA has set up a live stream of the event which will begin at 2:15 PM and will offer live footage and commentary. There is also a 360° stream, and a clean feed of the landing.

NASA Perseverance Mars Landing Live Stream

NASA Perseverance Mars Landing 360° Video Stream

NASA Perseverance Mars Landing Clean Feed

NASA Perseverance Mars Landing Trailer

The Rover will be gathering dirt and rock samples in order to determine future exploration possibilities.

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover is heading to the Red Planet to search for signs of ancient life, collect samples for a future return to Earth and help pave the way for human exploration.

The Perseverance Mars Rover is also carrying the portable Ingenuity helicopter, which will offer the first flight from the planet itself.