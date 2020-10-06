NASA’s Chandra’s X-Ray Observatory Uses Sonification to Convert Stunning Images of the Milky Way to Sound

Scientists at the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory brilliantly used sonification techniques to convert captured images into auditory life. This amazing process allowing viewers to listen to the Milky Way and other fascinating extraterrestrial objects in outer space.

A new project using sonification turns astronomical images from NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory and other telescopes into sound. This allows users to “listen” to the center of the Milky Way as observed in X-ray, optical, and infrared light.

Visualization scientist Kimberly Kowal Arcand of the observatory explains this incredible feat further.

Stars and compact sources are converted to individual notes while extended clouds of gas and dust produce an evolving drone. The crescendo happens when we reach the bright region to the lower right- the 4-million-solar-mass supermassive black hole. @chandraxray X-ray solo: pic.twitter.com/4b8ORydsAK — Kimberly Kowal Arcand (@kimberlykowal) September 22, 2020

In Pillars of Creation, sounds are generated moving horizontally across the image from left to right in optical & X-ray light. Particular attention is paid to the structure of the pillars which can be heard as sweeps from low to high pitches & back. pic.twitter.com/fNZXltxBBk — Kimberly Kowal Arcand (@kimberlykowal) September 22, 2020

