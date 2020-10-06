fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

NASA’s Chandra’s X-Ray Observatory Uses Sonification to Convert Stunning Images of the Milky Way to Sound

by on

Scientists at the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory brilliantly used sonification techniques to convert captured images into auditory life. This amazing process allowing viewers to listen to the Milky Way and other fascinating extraterrestrial objects in outer space.

A new project using sonification turns astronomical images from NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory and other telescopes into sound. This allows users to “listen” to the center of the Milky Way as observed in X-ray, optical, and infrared light.

Visualization scientist Kimberly Kowal Arcand of the observatory explains this incredible feat further.

via Nerdist


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved