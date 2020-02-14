Astronaut Christina Koch Reunites With Her Excited Dog After Year on the International Space Station

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch was excitedly greeted at her front door by the family dog. Koch had been away for the past year working on the International Space Station. Despite Koch’s faraway extended absence, her beloved dog had clearly not forgotten her.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020