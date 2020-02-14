Laughing Squid

Astronaut Christina Koch Reunites With Her Excited Dog After Year on the International Space Station

Dog Welcomes Astronaut Home After a Year

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch was excitedly greeted at her front door by the family dog. Koch had been away for the past year working on the International Space Station. Despite Koch’s faraway extended absence, her beloved dog had clearly not forgotten her.


