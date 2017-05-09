Laughing Squid

Nanodots, Super Strong Tiny Magnetic Balls That Can Be Used To Build All Sorts of Complex Creations

Nanodots by Nanomagnetics are super strong tiny magnetic balls that can be used to build all sorts of complex creations. Sets of 216 Nanodots are available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $34.99 (12% off retail price) in original, gold, silver and black.

Nanodots are magnetic spheres precision-milled from sintered neodynium-iron-boron and designed to model atomic interactions at a human scale, giving your workspace an exciting scientific toy. Made out of the strongest permanent magnets known to man, Nanodots are able to lift 1,000 times their own weight and last over 20,000 years. Every time you pull these out, you’ll have a fascinating look into nature in your hands.

