Nanny Elephant Rescues Baby Elephant Who Wanted to Swim Alone Away From the Herd

An adorable baby elephant named Pyi Mai, who previously tried to make friends with a dog, decided that she wanted a little alone time, away from the herd at Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

A nanny elephant named Wan Mai noticed that the little one was missing and went out in search of her. Wan Mai found the baby swimming alone in a waterhole and tried to coax Pyi Mai out of the water, letting her know that she is never to wander off alone again.

PYi Mai slips away from her mom and nannies to swim quietly in private. Pyi Mai had a brief play alone, but Wan Mai noticed and rushed over, as protector of her little ‘sister’, admonishing her not to swim alone or be far from the company of her elders

Wan Mai eventually got Pyi Mai out of the water and back to the herd.

The next time, they all went in the water together.