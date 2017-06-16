Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

NakeFit, Clever Stick-On Waterproof Soles That Protect Bare Feet Bottoms From the Ground

by at on

Easy On

Easy Off

NakeFit is a colorful line of very cleverly designed, easily-attachable, skid-proof and waterproof adhesive soles that protect bare feet bottoms from the treacherous ground at such places as the beach, parks, spas, swimming pools or anywhere else where one might be barefoot. The soles are made in Italy from vegan sources and come in a variety of colors. The company behind NakeFit is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this inventive item to the international market.

We invented Nakefit to keep your feet effectively protected and at the same time support all of the amazing things it can already do. Nakefit is designed in Italy and is produced without harming people, animals or the environment (vegan and barefoot friendly).

NakeFit

Waterproof

Don't Slip

Spa

Park

NakeFit

via designboom


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.