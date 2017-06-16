NakeFit, Clever Stick-On Waterproof Soles That Protect Bare Feet Bottoms From the Ground

NakeFit is a colorful line of very cleverly designed, easily-attachable, skid-proof and waterproof adhesive soles that protect bare feet bottoms from the treacherous ground at such places as the beach, parks, spas, swimming pools or anywhere else where one might be barefoot. The soles are made in Italy from vegan sources and come in a variety of colors. The company behind NakeFit is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this inventive item to the international market.

We invented Nakefit to keep your feet effectively protected and at the same time support all of the amazing things it can already do. Nakefit is designed in Italy and is produced without harming people, animals or the environment (vegan and barefoot friendly).

via designboom