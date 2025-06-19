The Goddess Minerva Debunks Myths About Ancient Rome in an Amusing Animated Game Show

In an amusing TED-Ed lesson, written by historian Stephanie Honchell Smith and directed by Raghav Arumugam, narrator Alexandra Panzer portrays an elegantly animated goddess Minerva, who acts as a game show host to debunk common myths about ancient Roman culture. Three contestants were asked to spot the lie in a game of “Duo vera et mendacium” (“Two Truths and a Lie”).

Minerva, the esteemed Roman goddess of reason, wisdom, handicrafts, and war, is judging a contest: duo vera et mendacium. Three brave contestants will put their knowledge about ancient Rome to the test. How much of what they know about the time period is actually true? And which contestant will come out on top?