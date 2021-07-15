A Customizable Noise Masking Soundscape Generator

myNoise is an interactive site that can be used to generate customizable soundscapes. This remarkable technology, designed by Dr. Ir. Stéphane Pigeon, offers a wide variety of aural environments with color-coded sliders to adjust the tones and frequencies that allow the user to completely mask ambient noise without the use of noise-canceling headphones. myNoise is also available as an iOS and Android app.

myNoise creates beautiful noises to mask the noises you don’t want to hear: your chatty colleagues, tinnitus, or even your inner voice when you can’t shut it down! The concept is simple, works extremely well, and does not require expensive noise-cancelling headphones.

via The Awesomer