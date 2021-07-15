Laughing Squid

A Customizable Noise Masking Soundscape Generator

myNoise Interactive Soundscape Generator

myNoise is an interactive site that can be used to generate customizable soundscapes. This remarkable technology, designed by Dr. Ir. Stéphane Pigeon, offers a wide variety of aural environments with color-coded sliders to adjust the tones and frequencies that allow the user to completely mask ambient noise without the use of noise-canceling headphones. myNoise is also available as an iOS and Android app.

myNoise creates beautiful noises to mask the noises you don’t want to hear: your chatty colleagues, tinnitus, or even your inner voice when you can’t shut it down! The concept is simple, works extremely well, and does not require expensive noise-cancelling headphones.

