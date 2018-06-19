Laughing Squid

My Friend Pedro, A Side-Scrolling Video Game About One Man’s Struggle to Obliterate Anyone in His Path

by at on

My Friend Pedro: Blood Bullets Bananas is an upcoming side-scrolling shooter video game, created by DeadToast Entertainment and published by Devolver Digital, about one man’s struggle to obliterate everything in his path while a banana tells him what to do. The action-packed game will become available for PC and the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2019.

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

images via DeadToast Entertainment

via The Awesomer


