My Friend Pedro, A Side-Scrolling Video Game About One Man’s Struggle to Obliterate Anyone in His Path

My Friend Pedro: Blood Bullets Bananas is an upcoming side-scrolling shooter video game, created by DeadToast Entertainment and published by Devolver Digital, about one man’s struggle to obliterate everything in his path while a banana tells him what to do. The action-packed game will become available for PC and the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2019.

