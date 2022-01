Musician Tunes Every Key on His Piano to E

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz, who enjoys making the most out of his instruments, tuned every key on his piano to E. It was a rather onerous task but he wound up making it sound rather interesting, particularly in different keys.

The biggest E note ever played on a piano

He also used this giant E piano to gently fool some online piano teachers. Several of them thought his piano was broken.

Something is wrong with your piano…your piano is broken.