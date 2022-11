Musician Plays the World’s Largest Flute

Musician Zhang Qihui performed on several progressively larger flutes until she reached her grand finale on the world’s largest flute, which required the help of two assistants to cover the sound holes. Zhang, whose legs were amputated at the age of three after a hideous car accident, was dressed as a lotus as she showcased her immense talent and her amazing ability to hold her breath.

via The Awesomer