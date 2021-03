Musician Plays Street Barricade As If It Were a Flute

Spanish musician Xavier Lozano quite amazingly took a street barricade and began playing a beautiful tune on it as if it were a flute. Filmmaker Marcel Barrena of Mediterráneo Película captured this remarkable sight.

Buscant nous sons per a @MediterraFilm.

Buscando nuevos sonidos para MEDITERRÁNEO.

Amb @ArnauBataller i, alucina vecina, amb @xavibufa pic.twitter.com/NAmgFEq2Vv — Marcel Barrena (@MarcelBarrena) March 10, 2021

Lozano often turns unlikely objects, such as a bicycle tire or a shotgun, into musical instruments.