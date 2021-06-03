Musician Rocks an Incredible Piano Rag As Sections of His Detachable Portable Keyboard Are Being Removed

Musician Jordan Rudess of the band Dream Theater rocked out an incredible rag on a portable and detachable Pocket Piano while his friend, guitar tech Maddi Schieferstein, began taking the keyboard apart by removing sections and putting them away. Rudess stated that he felt like he was under pressure, but the experiment was extremely successful nonetheless.

The Detachable Rag at DT HQ. Maddi and I decided to put the Pocket Piano through its paces and see how it (and I) perform under pressure!!

via The Awesomer