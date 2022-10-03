A Mesmerizing Music Video Made Using Google Street View Images From Around the World

Director Adam Chitayat created an incredible timelapse music video that he made entirely out of Google Street View images, using it to illustrate the Axel Bowman song “Out Sailing”.

I started crafting a project using entirely Google Maps Streetview Images. I viewed and downloaded the world from my desk, finding amazing spaces, altering, hand tracking and creating timelapses and shots.

Chitayat had compiled and edited the video while he was stuck at home due to COVID and “desperate for the outside world”. When he heard the Axel Bowman song, he knew that he made the video for a reason.

I wasn’t quite sure what to make of the material. Until I heard the latest album from Axel Boman. ..Here was a song from one of my favorite artists with such a propulsive and idealistic reaching out towards the wider world. Letting the wind take us, with love as the sail, a blur of adventure.

Bowman loved how the video represented his work.

”Out Sailing” from my album LUZ has been visualized!!! Using only google street views and very clever editing, Adam Chitayat has created a mind blowing trip around the globe.

via Vimeo Staff Picks