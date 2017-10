I somehow managed to conjure up a magic mushroom. …I found a whole forest of ‘shrooms in my backyard.

While “playing around with a light-painting tool under the Milky Way”, visual artist Rod Evans conjured up an unexpected giant mushroom in his Northern NW Australian backyard. Pleased with the results, Evans went about creating more until he had a virtual garden of these magical creations.

