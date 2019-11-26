Surprisingly Elegant Parasol Mushroom and Red Cage Fungus Costumes Created for Artist’s Mushroom Thesis

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist and student Jamie Green created a pair of surprisingly elegant fungi costumes. The first costume is that of a Macrolepiota Procera or parasol mushroom worn by artist Alyssa Russell, which he plans to use as one “small section” of his “very large mushroom thesis”.

This series will be featured in my thesis “More Than Just Mushrooms”, and it talks on the fact that YOU are more mushroom than you think—specifically regarding the biological similarities between mushrooms and humans.

I made this Parasol Mushroom costume for a section of my thesis and photographed my lovely friend wearing it! ?? enjoy. pic.twitter.com/9z0pHgfMde — Jamie Green (@Jamiemgreenart) November 1, 2019

The other costume Green designed is an intricate helmet modeled by artist Yekyung kwon that was made to look like Clathrys Ruber or red cage fungi, which is very common on the Gulf Coast of Florida where Green lives.

Lately I’ve seen (and heard of) many Clathrus Crispus growing here on the gulf coast of Florida, which I took as a sign from the earth—that maybe the fungi were aware I was constructing this costume.

Another fungi costume for my mushroom thesis, featuring clathrus crispus (red cage fungi)! pic.twitter.com/hYhE5WMhYT — Jamie Green (@Jamiemgreenart) November 19, 2019

via Boing Boing