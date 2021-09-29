Dutch Multilinguist Speaks in 23 Different Languages Over the Course of 10 Minutes

Bilingual vlogger Xiaomanyc conducted a fascinating conversation with Dutch multilinguist Wouter Corduwener. During this conversation, Corduwener showcased his incredible talent for languages by speaking 23 different phrases in as many languages over the course of ten minutes.

Here’s a list, in order, of the languages he speaks in our interview: English, Mandarin, Italian, Portuguese, French, Thai, German, Korean, Tagalog, Hiligaynon, Dutch, Afrikaans, Spanish, Catalan, Vietnamese, Russian, Swedish, Danish, Jamaican Creole, Buryat, Japanese, and Greek. He also speaks Ukrainian, Hindi, Arabic, Farsi, Indonesian, Hebrew, and Turkish but forgot to speak those here.

via Digg