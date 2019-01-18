Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Multi-Instrumental Covers of the Theme From Original ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

by at on

Multi-instrumentalist Ollie Longz aka Banjo Guy Ollie (previously) performed a couple of amazing television covers. The first was the original, iconic Magnum P.I. theme that he played during Movember.

It’s Moustache month!! And while it’s highly unlikely I will sport the handlebar look myself, I am bringing you the most moustache power a man can harness : Magnum PI . Another iconic tune from the early 80s when Tom Selleck could do no wrong and moustache ruled the multiverse!!

The other cover was the theme from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to ring in 2019 with a big terrapin bang!

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP