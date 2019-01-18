Multi-Instrumental Covers of the Theme From Original ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Multi-instrumentalist Ollie Longz aka Banjo Guy Ollie (previously) performed a couple of amazing television covers. The first was the original, iconic Magnum P.I. theme that he played during Movember.

It’s Moustache month!! And while it’s highly unlikely I will sport the handlebar look myself, I am bringing you the most moustache power a man can harness : Magnum PI . Another iconic tune from the early 80s when Tom Selleck could do no wrong and moustache ruled the multiverse!!

The other cover was the theme from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to ring in 2019 with a big terrapin bang!

Alright Motherfolkers. First cover of the year is out and ready to kick 2019 in the face. It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV intro theme . Yes sir! https://t.co/q8dLRidoBl#tmnt #ninjaturtles #tvshows #80schild pic.twitter.com/SuNnSbEptH — BanjoGuyOllie (@BanjoGuyOllie) January 10, 2019

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips