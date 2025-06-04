How Dragon Lore Across Multiple Cultures Gives Insight Into the History of Each Region

In a fiery TED-Ed lesson, written by Timothy J. Burbery and directed by Sailesh Gopalan of Lanlan Studios, narrator Alexandra Panzer explains how dragon lore, which exists across multiple cultures, actually gives informative insight into the local history of each region.

From the Chinese Loong to the Filipino Bakunawa, the Scottish Beithir and the Greek Hydra, dragons have inflamed imaginations for millennia. Their ubiquity across world mythology has led many scholars to ponder their possible origins. Could it be that tales of dragons were crafted to make sense of violent weather events?