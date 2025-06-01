Mrs. Doubtfire Hilariously Vacuums Her Way Around Scenes From Other Movies and TV Shows

The Bell Brothers, who create mindblowing mashups, quite hilariously and seamlessly inserted a happily vacuuming Mrs. Doubtfire (Robin Williams) cleaning up around highly recognizable scenes from other movies and TV shows, while occasionally checking back into her own movie.

She’s a hip old granny who can hip-hop, bebop, dance till ya drop.

The soundtrack features the Cee Lo Green song “I’ll Be Around”, and some of the other movies and TV shows include Ghostbusters, The Joker, Back to the Future, Seinfeld, and Scrubs.