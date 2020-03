Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nick Bertke, aka Pogo, created a super-catchy dance remix using the dialogue from the 1993 Robin Williams film Mrs Doubtfire.

Beats and tunes made from the sounds of Mrs. Doubtfire. Enjoy!

While not the intent, the remix makes it again so clear that the world lost so much talent when Williams passed away.