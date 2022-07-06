Musician Performs the ‘Queen of the Night’ Aria From Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ on the Theremin

German musician Carolina Eyck, who performs beautiful theremin song covers from a variety of genres, outdid herself by performing the very difficult “Queen of the Night” aria from The Magic Flute by Mozart on both theremin. She further enhanced the mood by dressing up in costume as the titular character.

Tackling Mozart’s most famous of arias has been on my to-do list for ages, and I’m so happy to finally share it with you all! It was about time to have it performed on the theremin, don’t you think?