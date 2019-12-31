Magnificent Mashup Featuring a Decade of Film Trailers From the Beginning of 2010 Through the End of 2019

Video editor Louis Plamondon, aka Sleepy Skunk (previously), has released a magnificent mashup encompassing an entire decade of incredible films starting from the beginning of 2010 through the very end of 2019. Several of the films reveal to the audience a heartfelt sense of comfort, compassion, love, while others seem to offer the strength to carry on and carry forward through troubled times.

Plamondon explained how he obtains and edits his mashups. He also stated that there were other films he wanted to include in this decade’s mashup, but the sound quality wasn’t clear enough.