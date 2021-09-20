A Compilation of Movie References in ‘Seinfeld’



Yaron Baruch has created a rather amusing compilation of the many movie references found in Seinfeld. Included in this list are such classic films as Marathon Man, In the Line of Fire, Three Days of the Condor, The Godfather Trilogy, A Few Good Men, Thelma and Louise, and the 1991 Oliver Stone biopic JFK, which featured actor Wayne Knight who also played the role of Newman in the series.

Comparing Seinfeld to the movies it references. Some films are missing from the video, but not everything makes for a good comparison.