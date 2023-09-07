Movie References in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Filmmaker Zamir A. Hernandez astutely compiled clips of movie references featured in the classic TV series Malcolm in the Middle, juxtaposing them alongside clips from the movies themselves. While some of them appear quite obvious, there are others that are more surreptitious in nature. Hernandez states that this is a subjective, rather than official, list.

Here are some movie & tv references / tributes from one of the greatest comedy television series ever Malcolm in The Middle (2000-2006). The references shown here are merely subjective, I have no way to proof they really were referencing that movie or series I know that there are way more references but I didn’t catch them.