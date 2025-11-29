A Beautiful Print Featuring Renowned Movie Directors Orbiting in Their Own Solar System

The creative team at Dorothy released “Movie Director Solar System”, a stunning four-color litho print that features the names of renowned directors and film pioneers orbiting in their own solar system.

Celebrating the most influential and innovative directors and filmmakers from the history of the silver screen from Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorsese to Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele and Chloé Zhao.