Red Lobster Teams Up With PepsiCo to Create a Secret Recipe For a Bright Green Mountain Dew Margarita

Red Lobster has teamed up with PepsiCo to create a custom collaborative margarita for their in-house menu. This “DEW-Garita” is made up of a secret recipe, but certainly features the distinctive bright green color of the original Mountain Dew.

This unique cocktail is said to pair perfectly with Red Lobster’s iconic Cheddar Bay biscuits and will be available at select restaurant locations at first, then all by the end of 2020.

Red Lobster® and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) are teaming up to create exciting new ways to enjoy great seafood along with the great taste and variety of PepsiCo products. The duo will leverage their iconic food and beverage brands to create a variety of craveable new menu items, starting with the DEW® Garita, the first official MTN DEW® cocktail.


