Red Lobster Teams Up With PepsiCo to Create a Secret Recipe For a Bright Green Mountain Dew Margarita

Red Lobster has teamed up with PepsiCo to create a custom collaborative margarita for their in-house menu. This “DEW-Garita” is made up of a secret recipe, but certainly features the distinctive bright green color of the original Mountain Dew.

This unique cocktail is said to pair perfectly with Red Lobster’s iconic Cheddar Bay biscuits and will be available at select restaurant locations at first, then all by the end of 2020.

We are ready to shake things up with our new buds at @redlobster! BTW, still dreaming about our last Cheddar Bay Biscuit ? #RedLobsterDewGarita pic.twitter.com/yW67YbKZGS — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) September 15, 2020

Red Lobster® and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) are teaming up to create exciting new ways to enjoy great seafood along with the great taste and variety of PepsiCo products. The duo will leverage their iconic food and beverage brands to create a variety of craveable new menu items, starting with the DEW® Garita, the first official MTN DEW® cocktail.

It’s big. It’s green. And it tastes even more incredible than it looks! Introducing the NEW! DEW Garita?? @MountainDew Get yours today*, along with all of your favorite PepsiCo drinks! #RedLobsterDewGarita * May not be immediately available in all restaurants. pic.twitter.com/SByIIxufg8 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) September 15, 2020