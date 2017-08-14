Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Visiting the Adorable Residents at the Mount Kinka Squirrel Park in Gifu, Japan

by at on

Squirrel Feeding

Rachel and Jun (of Jun’s Kitchen), who visited the Kitsune Mura Fox Village in 2015, travelled with a friend to the Mount Kinka Squirrel Village in the Gifu Prefecture, Japan. The two women donned gloves to feed the adorably friendly and hungry residents of the park. The day’s adventure was captured in wonderful high-definition footage.

The squirrel park (Kinka Squirrel Village) is right next to Gifu Castle. Gifu Castle is kind of a smaller Japanese castle, but it was only 200 yen to get inside and the view was beautiful! August is maybe not the best month to visit unless you like sweating.

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy