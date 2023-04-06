Most Popular Songs Each Month From 1980 to 2022

Boogiehead created a massive video compilation of the most popular songs from each month between the years 1980 and 2022. The compilation uses several seconds from each music video and runs an impressive 51 minutes. The artist who appeared the most was Madonna, with Mariah Carey running a close second.

Determining the most popular song each month was done with MediaTraffic, which averages the charts from many different countries. I went with what was number one ninety percent of the time but I wanted to make sure this video also had a true evolution of music feel … Songs do not repeat.

via Open Culture