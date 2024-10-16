Canadian Man Sets New Guinness World Record For Most Dogs Walked at Once

Rudy Mitchell of the charitable arm of Bonk, set the new Guinness World Record for “most dogs walked simultaneously by an individual”, walking an amazing 38 dogs from Korean K9 Rescue on their respective leashes for at least one kilometer (1,093 yards).

Dog lover Mitchell Rudy (Canada) took a 38-strong pack of pooches for walkies to break the record for most dogs walked simultaneously by an individual.

This impressive feat, which was done to help get all of the dogs adopted, was accomplished on September 5, 2024, during the Korea Blockchain Week Conference at Jungwon University in Goesan, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea.

BONK collaborated with Korean K9 Rescue, an animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, to take on the Guinness challenge, previously set by Maria Harman of Australia with 36 dogs. The Dog decided to pursue this endeavor to raise awareness about the adoption of rescued dogs and to spread the message of animal protection.