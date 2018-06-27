Laughing Squid

America’s Got Talent Finalist Dog Sets Guinness World Record For Most Tricks Performed in a Minute

Most Tricks in One Minute by Dog

An incredibly energetic, rescued super collie named Hero, who with his trainer human Sara, finished in the top five during the 12th season of the performance competition show America’s Got Talent, went on to become number one in a different contest. The talented earned himself a Guinness World record for performing the highest number of tricks inside of one minute.

The five-year-old rescue dog and his Canadian owner Sara Carson make quite the team, having practiced together ever since Hero was 4 months old.He can perform hundreds of moves, and has travelled around the world showing off his skills. Now he has condensed these skills into just 60 seconds, showing he can obediently do 49 tricks within that time – that’s nearly one per second!


